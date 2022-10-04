PlotX Price Reaches $0.0230 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $141,323.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

