PolkaCipher Price Down 86.3% Over Last Week (CPHR)

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One PolkaCipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCipher has traded down 86.3% against the US dollar. PolkaCipher has a market capitalization of $25,855.88 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PolkaCipher
PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PolkaCipher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaCipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.