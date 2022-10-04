Polkaswap (PSWAP) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Polkaswap has a market cap of $12.21 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkaswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkaswap Profile

Polkaswap launched on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 238,349,758 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap.

Polkaswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkaswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.