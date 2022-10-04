Polybius Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

