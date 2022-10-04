Polycat Finance (FISH) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. Polycat Finance has a market capitalization of $573,932.00 and $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Polycat Finance
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polycat Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polycat Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polycat Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.