Polylastic (POLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.70 Million

Polylastic (POLX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Polylastic has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polylastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $151,930.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polylastic Coin Profile

Polylastic launched on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

