Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.26

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $237.28 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

