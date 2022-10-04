Polytrade One Day Trading Volume Tops $640,491.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade’s launch date was May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Polytrade is polytrade.finance. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.