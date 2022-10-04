Poolz Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00007074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $7.13 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

