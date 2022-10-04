Poolz Finance Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00007247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.