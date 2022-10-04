POP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,788.00 (POP!)

POP (POP!) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, POP has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. POP has a total market capitalization of $596,811.00 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POP Profile

POP’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official website is pop.town/#. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POP

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

