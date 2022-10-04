Popcorn (POP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.15 Million

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00272573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016809 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Popcorn

Popcorn (POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

