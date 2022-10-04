Popsicle Finance (ICE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.37 Million

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

Popsicle Finance’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,829,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,932,916 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

