PornRocket Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PornRocket has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PornRocket has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 385,345,424,741,526 coins and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PornRocket
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.