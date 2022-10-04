Portal Trading Up 72.2% Over Last 7 Days (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Portal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal has a total market capitalization of $36,129.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Portal

Portal’s launch date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Portal’s official website is www.project-portal.io.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal using one of the exchanges listed above.

