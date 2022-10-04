Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Poshmark Price Performance

POSH stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of -0.68.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Poshmark by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

