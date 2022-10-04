Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Cap of $343,697.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $343,697.00 and $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token launched on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 403,976 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

