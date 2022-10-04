PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,391.00

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $28,391.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success.”

