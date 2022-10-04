PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.