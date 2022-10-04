PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPL Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also
