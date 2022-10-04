Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

PFBC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $989.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

