Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.60

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 91.48 ($1.11). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.16), with a volume of 451,576 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The firm has a market cap of £826.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
