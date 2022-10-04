Primas (PST) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

Primas (PST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Primas has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00271455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016791 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

