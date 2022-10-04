Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.23 Million

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Privapp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privapp Network has a market cap of $10.23 million and $87,340.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 7,999,741 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privapp Network is privapp.network.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram"

