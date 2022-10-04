Private Advisor Group LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Codexis worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Codexis by 797.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Codexis by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 308,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 185.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

CDXS stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

