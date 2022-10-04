Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

PCH stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

