Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $126,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 595,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $14,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after buying an additional 572,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after buying an additional 536,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $24.14.

