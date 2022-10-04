Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

