Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $8,906,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,998,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Datadog Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,103.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.