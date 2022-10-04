Privatix (PRIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,315.60

Privatix (PRIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $37,315.60 and $13,031.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization.”

