PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $11.49 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,936,356 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

