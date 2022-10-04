Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.67.
About Professional Diversity Network
