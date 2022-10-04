Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00606147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00605999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00243964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006152 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,839,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,748,808 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.