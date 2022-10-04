Project TXA Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $622,000.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.45 or 0.99998769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA (CRYPTO:TXA) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,153 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Buying and Selling Project TXA

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

