Project WITH One Day Trading Volume Tops $146,867.00 (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $146,867.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project WITH has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project WITH

Project WITH’s launch date was November 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith.

Project WITH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable.”

