Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Prothena Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,890.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,576 shares of company stock worth $7,630,396 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Prothena by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prothena by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

