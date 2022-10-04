Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 658,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

