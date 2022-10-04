PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on November 8th

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8143 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.