PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on November 8th

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8143 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

