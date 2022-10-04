Pub Finance (PINT) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
