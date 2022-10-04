Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,626.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033333 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

