PUBLISH Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $6.91 million and $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.78 or 1.00000801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063918 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.