PuddingSwap (PUD) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PuddingSwap Coin Trading
