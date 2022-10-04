PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00765179 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

