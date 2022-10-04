Pyram Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,477.00 (PYRAM)

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Pyram Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyram Token has a total market capitalization of $131,260.00 and $65,477.00 worth of Pyram Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pyram Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.01608330 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pyram Token Coin Profile

Pyram Token (CRYPTO:PYRAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Pyram Token’s total supply is 26,257,093 coins. The official website for Pyram Token is www.arenaswap.com. The Reddit community for Pyram Token is https://reddit.com/r/arenaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pyram Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pyram Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$Pyramid token is related to the gambling game Pyramid. It will be used as money to play and as money to earn. ArenaSwap project aims to be a reference for the gaming into DeFi.Pyramid game is a gambling game with NFT content in the theme of fighting.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyram Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyram Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyram Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

