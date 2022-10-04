Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nutanix, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutanix in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

