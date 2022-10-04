Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.69 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $55,151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.