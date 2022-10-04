Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $16,976,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

