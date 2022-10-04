Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Reduced by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Monday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.