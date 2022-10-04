Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Cut by Analyst

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

