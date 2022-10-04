Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MSCI Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI opened at $431.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

