Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for LCI Industries Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

